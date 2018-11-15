Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lowered its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,442 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $14,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCAU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

