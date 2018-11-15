Financial Analysis: Yuhe International (YUII) vs. Tyson Foods (TSN)

Yuhe International (OTCMKTS:YUII) and Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Yuhe International alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yuhe International and Tyson Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuhe International 0 0 0 0 N/A Tyson Foods 1 6 9 0 2.50

Tyson Foods has a consensus target price of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.79%. Given Tyson Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tyson Foods is more favorable than Yuhe International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yuhe International and Tyson Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuhe International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tyson Foods $38.26 billion 0.56 $1.77 billion $5.31 11.07

Tyson Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Yuhe International.

Dividends

Tyson Foods pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Yuhe International does not pay a dividend. Tyson Foods pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tyson Foods has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of Tyson Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tyson Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yuhe International and Tyson Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuhe International N/A N/A N/A Tyson Foods 7.17% 18.84% 7.87%

Summary

Tyson Foods beats Yuhe International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yuhe International

Yuhe International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in supplying day-old chickens raised for meat production or broilers in the People's Republic of China. It purchases baby parent breeding stocks from primary breeder farms, raises them for hatching eggs, and sells live day-old broilers. The company also supplies chicken feed stock. The company has 43 breeder farms with 28 in operation and 3 hatcheries with a total annual capacity of 3.15 million sets of breeders and 160 hatchers. It serves integrated chicken companies, broiler raising companies, and individual broiler raisers through third party distributors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Weifang, the People's Republic of China.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats. It also supplies poultry breeding stock; sells allied products, such as hides and meats; and manufactures and markets frozen and refrigerated food products, including ready-to-eat sandwiches, flame-grilled hamburgers, Philly steaks, pepperoni, bacon, breakfast sausage, turkey, lunchmeat, hot dogs, pizza crusts and toppings, flour and corn tortilla products, desserts, appetizers, snacks, prepared meals, ethnic foods, soups, sauces, side dishes, meat dishes, breadsticks, and processed meats. Tyson Foods, Inc. offers its products primarily under the Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, State Fair, ibp, Van's, Sara Lee, Chef Pierre, Aidells, Gallo Salame, and Golden Island brands. The company sells its products through its sales staff to grocery retailers, grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, industrial food processing companies, chain restaurants or their distributors, live markets, international export companies, and domestic distributors, as well as through independent brokers and trading companies. Tyson Foods, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Yuhe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuhe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.