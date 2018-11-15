Financial Comparison: Trans World Corp Common Stock (TWOC) & Dover Motorsports (DVD)

Trans World Corp Common Stock (OTCMKTS:TWOC) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Trans World Corp Common Stock and Dover Motorsports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans World Corp Common Stock N/A N/A N/A Dover Motorsports 23.47% 6.60% 4.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Trans World Corp Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.3% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dover Motorsports pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Trans World Corp Common Stock does not pay a dividend. Dover Motorsports pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Trans World Corp Common Stock and Dover Motorsports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans World Corp Common Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A Dover Motorsports 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trans World Corp Common Stock and Dover Motorsports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans World Corp Common Stock $54.11 million 0.68 $1.88 million N/A N/A Dover Motorsports $46.74 million 1.57 $8.42 million $0.10 20.00

Dover Motorsports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trans World Corp Common Stock.

Volatility and Risk

Trans World Corp Common Stock has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover Motorsports has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Trans World Corp Common Stock on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trans World Corp Common Stock Company Profile

Trans World Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and manages casino operations and small-to-mid-size four-star hotels in Europe. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hotel. The company owns and operates three full-service casinos in the Czech Republic under the American Chance Casinos brand; and five hotels. As of March 26, 2018, its casino portfolio included the Ceska casino consisting of 13 gaming tables, including 7 card tables, 6 roulette tables, and 118 video slot machines; Route 59 casino comprising 12 card tables, 12 roulette tables, and 214 video slot machines; and Route 55 casino consisting of 12 card tables, 10 roulette tables, and 192 video slot machines. The company also owns and operates the Hotel Savannah, a 79-room four-star deluxe hotel, as well as a full-service spa in Hate, Czech Republic; Hotel Columbus, a 117-room four-star hotel located in Seligenstadt, Germany; Hotel Auefeld, a 93-room four-star hotel located in Hannoversch Münden, Germany; Hotel Kranichhöhe, a 107-room four-star hotel located in Much, Germany; and Hotel Donauwelle, a 176-room four-star hotel located in Linz, Austria. Trans World Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of April 30, 2018, Trans World Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FEC Overseas Investment (UK) Limited.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

