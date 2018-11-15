Financial Contrast: Haynes International (HAYN) & General Steel (GSIH)

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) and General Steel (OTCMKTS:GSIH) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Haynes International and General Steel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haynes International 0 1 1 0 2.50 General Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Haynes International and General Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haynes International -6.66% -2.54% -1.32% General Steel N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Haynes International and General Steel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haynes International $395.21 million 1.00 -$10.19 million ($0.78) -40.54 General Steel N/A N/A -$789.28 million N/A N/A

Haynes International has higher revenue and earnings than General Steel.

Dividends

Haynes International pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. General Steel does not pay a dividend. Haynes International pays out -112.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Haynes International has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Steel has a beta of -0.71, meaning that its share price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Haynes International beats General Steel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment. The company's CRA products are used in various applications, such as chemical processing, power plant emissions control, and hazardous waste treatment. Its products also have applications in flue-gas desulfurization, oil and gas, waste incineration, industrial heat treating, automotive, instrumentation, biopharmaceuticals, and solar and nuclear fuel industries. In addition, the company produces products as seamless and welded tubulars, as well as in slab, bar, billet, and wire forms. It sells its products primarily through direct sales organizations, and network of independent distributors and sales agents. Haynes International, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana.

About General Steel

General Steel Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the trading of iron ore for steel mills in China. The company sells its products primarily to distributors and related parties. It is also involved in the Internet-of-things business. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

