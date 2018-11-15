Financial Contrast: hhgregg (HGGGQ) vs. Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) and hhgregg (OTCMKTS:HGGGQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Best Buy has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, hhgregg has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Best Buy and hhgregg, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Best Buy 2 11 4 0 2.12 hhgregg 0 0 0 0 N/A

Best Buy presently has a consensus target price of $78.93, indicating a potential upside of 18.61%. Given Best Buy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Best Buy is more favorable than hhgregg.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Best Buy and hhgregg’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Best Buy $42.15 billion 0.43 $1.00 billion $4.42 15.06 hhgregg $1.96 billion 0.00 -$54.87 million N/A N/A

Best Buy has higher revenue and earnings than hhgregg.

Dividends

Best Buy pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. hhgregg does not pay a dividend. Best Buy pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Best Buy has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Best Buy and hhgregg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Best Buy 2.44% 40.28% 11.15% hhgregg N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Best Buy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Best Buy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of hhgregg shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Best Buy beats hhgregg on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co., Inc. operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products. The company's stores also offer appliances, which comprise dishwashers, laundry appliances, ovens, refrigerators, blenders, coffee makers, etc.; and other products, such as beverages, snacks, and sundry items, as well as baby products, luggage, and sporting goods. In addition, it provides services comprising consultation, design, delivery, installation, set-up, protection plan, repair, technical support, and educational services. The company offers its products through stores and Websites under the Best Buy, bestbuy.com, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Direct, Best Buy Express, Geek Squad, Magnolia Home Theater, Pacific Kitchen and Home, bestbuy.ca, and bestbuy.com.mx brand names, as well as through mobile applications and call centers. It has approximately 1,200 large-format and 300 small-format stores. The company was formerly known as Sound of Music, Inc. Best Buy Co., Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota.

About hhgregg

hhgregg, Inc. operates as an appliance, consumer electronics, and furniture retailer. The company's appliances products include refrigerators, cooking ranges, dishwashers, freezers, washers and dryers, grills, air conditioners, and small home appliances; consumer electronics products comprise LED televisions, audio systems, cameras, and Blu-ray players; furniture, mattresses, and other home products; and computers, computer accessories, and tablets. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 220 stores in 19 states of the United States. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. On March 6, 2017, hhgregg, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Indiana.

