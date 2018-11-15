Financial Review: Triangle Capital (TCAP) & Wright Investors Service (WISH)

Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) and Wright Investors Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Triangle Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Wright Investors Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Triangle Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Wright Investors Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Triangle Capital and Wright Investors Service, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Capital 2 3 0 0 1.60 Wright Investors Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Triangle Capital presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.05%. Given Triangle Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Triangle Capital is more favorable than Wright Investors Service.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Capital and Wright Investors Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Capital N/A N/A N/A Wright Investors Service -23.91% -17.81% -16.20%

Dividends

Triangle Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Wright Investors Service does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triangle Capital and Wright Investors Service’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wright Investors Service $5.41 million 1.42 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

Triangle Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wright Investors Service.

Summary

Triangle Capital beats Wright Investors Service on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triangle Capital

Triangle Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Wright Investors Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, provides investment management, financial advisory, and investment research services to large and small investors in the United States. The company offers investment management products and services, including equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios for various plan types, such as defined benefit, annuity, self-directed and 401(k), health and welfare, and education and training plans to sponsors, trade unions, endowments, corporations, state and local governments, municipalities, and foundations. It also manages various accounts, such as discretionary investment accounts, individual retirement accounts, and 401k plans, as well as accounts for non-corporate fiduciaries comprising trustees, executors, guardians, personal representatives, attorneys, and other professionals to support high net worth investors and other individual investors; and provides a family of mutual funds. In addition, the company offers research products for institutional investors that include Wright Reports, a research report providing approximately 10 years of fundamental information for approximately 35,000 companies in 63 countries; and One-Page Report, a company specific single page report with approximately 10 years of history that contains valuation ratios, earnings, and dividends. Its research products also comprise Wright Industry Averages Reports, which are consolidated reports prepared on a Global and Regional basis for various industries; corporateInformation.com, an online commercial Website that offers subscription access to the universe of Wright Reports; Wright Fiduciary Lists; and Wright FIRST Investment Research Service, a financial management service to portfolio, trust, and investment professionals. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

