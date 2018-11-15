First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) Position Raised by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned about 0.07% of First Hawaiian worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHB. FMR LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 117.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,109,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 97.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 48.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,730,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,584 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 8,096.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,712,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Hawaiian by 1,334.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,122,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

In related news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 20,000,000 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $574,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74. First Hawaiian Inc has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

