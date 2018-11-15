First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 907 Shares of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.44.

In related news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $452,302.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $6,424,786.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,092 shares in the company, valued at $57,394,031.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,637 shares of company stock worth $10,256,352. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $173.26 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $101.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 49.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

