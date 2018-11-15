First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.5% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.7% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,662,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,123,000 after buying an additional 225,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.47%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

