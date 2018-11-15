First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 500 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Broderick Brian C grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.8% during the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 9,931 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 11,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 38.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 141.7% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 18.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $197.19 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $176.01 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total value of $2,971,172.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,488,411.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,222,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,347,973 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

