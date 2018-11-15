First National Trust Co Buys 907 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.4% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 17,669.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067,124 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,610,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,290,212,000 after acquiring an additional 347,970 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 18,553.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668,866 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,158,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,711,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,159,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,250,872,000 after acquiring an additional 466,888 shares during the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Johny Srouji sold 14,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.98, for a total transaction of $3,039,817.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,563.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,737 shares of company stock worth $107,157,170. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.12.

Apple stock opened at $186.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.24 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

