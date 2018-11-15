First Northern Community Bancorp (FNRN) Director John Carbahal Acquires 1,000 Shares

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Director John Carbahal bought 1,000 shares of First Northern Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $13,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FNRN stock remained flat at $$13.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.04. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/first-northern-community-bancorp-fnrn-director-john-carbahal-acquires-1000-shares.html.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon, a state-chartered bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses in California. It accepts demand, interest bearing transaction, savings and money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.