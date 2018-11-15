First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) by 57.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 681,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Platform Specialty Products were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Platform Specialty Products by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,183,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,180,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,095,000 after buying an additional 1,102,550 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 30,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Platform Specialty Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 549,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $6,022,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 737,000 shares of company stock worth $8,072,075. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Platform Specialty Products stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 3.00.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.69 million. Platform Specialty Products had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

