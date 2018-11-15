First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.85 Million Position in BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,845 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEAT. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 112.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 19.0% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 12.1% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 163.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.58. BioTelemetry Inc has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.89 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of BioTelemetry to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

In other news, SVP Peter Ferola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $4,545,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,839.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Rubin sold 8,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $512,396.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,040 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,852 shares of company stock worth $12,869,047. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

