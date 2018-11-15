First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $143,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $157,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,328.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In other news, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 803 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $27,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 909 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $31,669.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,413 shares of company stock valued at $83,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $105.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.06 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 50.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/first-trust-advisors-lp-lowers-stake-in-blackstone-mortgage-trust-inc-bxmt.html.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.