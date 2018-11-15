FirstGroup (FGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transport operator reported GBX 2.90 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of FirstGroup stock traded down GBX 6.30 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting GBX 81.65 ($1.07). 2,868,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,000. FirstGroup has a one year low of GBX 77.60 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02).

FGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective (down previously from GBX 111 ($1.45)) on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 163 ($2.13) to GBX 133 ($1.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 99 ($1.29).

In other FirstGroup news, insider Wolfhart Hauser bought 10,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,925.89 ($12,969.93). Insiders have acquired a total of 33,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,995 in the last quarter.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

