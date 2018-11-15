FirstGroup (FGP) Price Target Cut to GBX 133 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 163 ($2.13) to GBX 133 ($1.74) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transport operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FGP. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price (down from GBX 111 ($1.45)) on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 99 ($1.29).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

LON:FGP traded down GBX 6.30 ($0.08) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 81.65 ($1.07). The stock had a trading volume of 2,868,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,000. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 77.60 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02).

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The transport operator reported GBX 2.90 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, insider Wolfhart Hauser acquired 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £9,936.05 ($12,983.21). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 33,009 shares of company stock worth $2,994,995.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.