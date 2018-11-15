Fiserv (FISV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.71. 103,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $62.76 and a 1 year high of $82.79. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.31% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $3,946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,380 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 15,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.