Fiserv Inc (FISV) Stake Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.56% of Fiserv worth $184,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,363,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,249,662,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Fiserv by 8.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,462,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,078 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 31.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,584,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,387 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,514,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,277,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,868 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $3,946,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,380 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,629.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $77.47 on Thursday. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.76 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.82.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

