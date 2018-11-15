FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Stake Increased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.89.

FLT opened at $190.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.31 and a 12-month high of $230.24.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $619.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

