Flinton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,822 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Flinton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $50,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Viridian Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.1% in the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 20,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $179.90 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $165.35 and a 1 year high of $215.43. The firm has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $218.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.41.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

