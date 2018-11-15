Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $451.22 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,150,755 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 263,270 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 4.1% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.35% of Abbott Laboratories worth $451,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,140,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,990,000 after buying an additional 211,233 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 316,427 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 371,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,493 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 276,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $74.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

In related news, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $127,042.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $610,499.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,505.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,297 shares of company stock worth $14,018,743 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

