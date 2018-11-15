Flotek Industries (FTK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.56

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 31704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTK shares. ValuEngine raised Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flotek Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $99.25 million, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Flotek Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flotek Industries Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at $543,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at $2,273,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 452.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 209,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies; and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets.

