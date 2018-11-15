FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $452,000 in HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Stock

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in HubSpot by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $1,907,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $1,960,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 18.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1,365.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 221,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after buying an additional 206,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $119.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 4,140 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $548,715.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Donald Sherman sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $3,993,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,040 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,820 shares of company stock worth $13,935,969. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $126.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.18 and a beta of 1.92. HubSpot Inc has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.65 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

