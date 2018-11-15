FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Hill International Inc (HIL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hill International by 30.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 129,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hill International by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hill International in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Hill International in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hill International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,106,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hill International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

In other Hill International news, Director Charles M. Gillman bought 67,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $217,572.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hill International stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Hill International Inc has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

