FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in KB Home (KBH)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. South Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.6% during the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 194,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,353.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619,554.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of KB Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KB Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.61.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

