Foot Locker (FL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have surged and outpaced the industry in a year. The company’s focus on development of supply chain, improvement of mobile and web platforms, implementation of new point-of-sale software worldwide, and expansion of data analytics capabilities bode well. The company also plans to spend a major portion of the capital on its fleet of stores, including revamping and remodeling of the same. Further, it is exploring off-mall retail format opportunities and executing shop-in-shop spaces in collaboration with vendors. Certainly, these efforts would help attain long-term goals that include sales of $10 billion and net income margin of 8.5%. The company’s second-quarter fiscal 2018 results are the testimony of the same, wherein both the top and bottom lines beat expectations and grew year over year. However, higher SG&A expenses rate and comps decline in Europe are concerns.”

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

NYSE FL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,816. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $82,034,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,909,051 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $148,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,218 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,520 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $98,775,000 after acquiring an additional 785,683 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 24,267.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,642 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 627,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $30,558,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.