Forescout Technologies (FSCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products primarily in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include CounterACT Platform, CounterACT Models, Extended Integration Modules, Open Integration Module and Other Products. The Company’s solutions include Network Access Control; Endpoint Compliance; Bring Your Own Device & Mobile Security for Enterprise; Vulnerability Management, Policy and Solutions and Advanced Network Threat Prevention and Cyber Defense Solutions. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Forescout Technologies to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Shares of FSCT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. 158,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,843. Forescout Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.81% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $40,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Yehezkel Yeshurun sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,157,256 shares of company stock worth $41,912,495 in the last 90 days. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,923,000 after acquiring an additional 45,170 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 896,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,859,000 after acquiring an additional 278,766 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 890,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,066,000 after acquiring an additional 281,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 3,211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 690,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 669,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

