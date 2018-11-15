Forrester Research (FORR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.94 million, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.52 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

