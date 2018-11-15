Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR opened at $74.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.13. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $80.68.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.29 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lamar Advertising to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In related news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 20,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,593,422.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

