Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.60 Million Position in SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 38.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in SL Green Realty by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in SL Green Realty by 18.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 27.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 23.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 35,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $3,229,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Levy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $103,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,780.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,698,272 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $94.65 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $89.46 and a twelve month high of $106.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.66). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2018, SL Green held interests in 106 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

