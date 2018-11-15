Forsta AP Fonden Sells 12,900 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $123.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $134.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $1,166,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,905.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $614,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 557,255 shares in the company, valued at $68,436,486.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,450 shares of company stock worth $6,519,984. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $148.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

