Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,745 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 90,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 253,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 12.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $871.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 46.38%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $20.25 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

