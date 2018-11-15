Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $3.83 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 98.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Shares of CSJ opened at $103.71 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $105.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

