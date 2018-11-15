Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes Position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 235,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,424,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.16% of Buckeye Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,813,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,207 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 2,013.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Buckeye Partners news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $219,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

BPL opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.25. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $909.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. Buckeye Partners’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.36%.

Buckeye Partners Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

