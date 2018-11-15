Franklin Resources (BEN) Given a $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BEN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. 261,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,365. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.39. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jed A. Plafker sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $158,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 11,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $350,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 158,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 84,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

