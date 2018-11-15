Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Holdings Trimmed by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,577 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,790,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,537,000 after purchasing an additional 879,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,197,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,888 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,271,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,654,000 after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

In related news, insider Jed A. Plafker sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $158,337.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 11,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $350,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

