Freehold Royalties (FRU) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRU. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.28.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,018. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$8.97 and a 52-week high of C$15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28.

In other news, Director Marvin F. Romanow purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.17 per share, with a total value of C$223,400.00.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.1 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 42,000 wells and receives royalty from industry operators.

