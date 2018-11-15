Freehold Royalties Ltd (FRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.28.

FRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$16.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Cormark cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In other news, Director Marvin F. Romanow acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$223,400.00.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.04. 715,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,299. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$8.97 and a 52-week high of C$15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 5,075.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.1 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 42,000 wells and receives royalty from industry operators.

