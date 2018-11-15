Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FMS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, August 6th. HSBC raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.33.

FMS opened at $39.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $57.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the third quarter worth $1,959,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 38.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 20.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 55.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 60,643 shares during the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. The company’s products include dialysis machines, dialyzers and related disposables. It also offers renal information technology solutions and provides services such as renal replacement therapy and therapeutic apheresis.

