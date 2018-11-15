FTB Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 881,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $86,001,020.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,691,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $904,946.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,554,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,199,130 shares of company stock worth $976,228,654 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.16.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $101.53 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $307.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

