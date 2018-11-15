FuturXe Trading Up 8.6% This Week (FXE)

FuturXe (CURRENCY:FXE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One FuturXe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. FuturXe has a total market cap of $30.00 and $0.00 worth of FuturXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FuturXe has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00144795 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00229974 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.03 or 0.09954432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010036 BTC.

FuturXe Token Profile

FuturXe’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,421 tokens. FuturXe’s official Twitter account is @Futurxe_FXE. The official website for FuturXe is futurxe.io.

FuturXe Token Trading

FuturXe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

