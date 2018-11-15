FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Asanko Gold Inc (AKG) Issued By Clarus Securities

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for Asanko Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Sangmuah now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Asanko Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Asanko Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

AKG opened at C$0.87 on Thursday. Asanko Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.79.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

