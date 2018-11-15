FY2018 Earnings Forecast for AXA Equitable Holdings Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (EQH)

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for AXA Equitable in a report released on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AXA Equitable’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of AXA Equitable in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

EQH opened at $20.90 on Thursday. AXA Equitable has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXA Equitable in the second quarter worth $329,944,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in AXA Equitable in the second quarter worth $288,540,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXA Equitable in the second quarter worth $242,178,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AXA Equitable in the second quarter worth $218,703,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in AXA Equitable in the second quarter worth $174,506,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

