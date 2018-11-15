FY2018 EPS Estimates for Aemetis Inc (AMTX) Lifted by B. Riley

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) – B. Riley lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Aemetis in a report issued on Monday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Driscoll now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.40). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aemetis’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

AMTX stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.12.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.14 million.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.