FY2018 EPS Estimates for Radian Group Inc Lifted by B. Riley (RDN)

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Radian Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Radian Group had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Compass Point set a $26.00 target price on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

NYSE RDN opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $229,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.