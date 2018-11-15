FY2019 EPS Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. Raised by Analyst (ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$9.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.71.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$8.36 and a 12 month high of C$24.98.

In other news, Director Maryann Natalie Keller acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.71 per share, with a total value of C$26,130.00. Also, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 134,675 shares of company stock worth $1,684,727.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.