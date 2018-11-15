FY2019 EPS Estimates for Franklin Covey Co. Raised by Barrington Research (FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FC. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Franklin Covey and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE:FC opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.65 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

