Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 600 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 15.2% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 20.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 9,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.85, for a total transaction of $7,218,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,533,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $747.15, for a total value of $2,241,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,487 shares of company stock worth $46,667,608 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $823.30 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $590.76 and a fifty-two week high of $832.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.92 by $0.62. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 99.70% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.27 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 58.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on AutoZone to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. MED upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $805.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $805.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $790.65.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

