Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 26,000 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 47.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 15.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at $13,712,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEAT shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on BioTelemetry to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on BioTelemetry from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on BioTelemetry from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

In related news, insider Fred Broadway sold 90,113 shares of BioTelemetry stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $5,857,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Wisniewski sold 31,000 shares of BioTelemetry stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,873,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,240.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,852 shares of company stock valued at $12,869,047 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.58. BioTelemetry Inc has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.89 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 26,000 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/gabelli-funds-llc-sells-26000-shares-of-biotelemetry-inc-beat.html.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.